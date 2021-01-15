Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR) Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR) were up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $83.90 and last traded at $83.55. Approximately 30,040 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 23,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.98.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF stock. TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of TAP Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. TAP Consulting LLC owned about 3.62% of Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

