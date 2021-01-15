Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Chevron (CVX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Chevron (NYSE: CVX) recently:

1/14/2021 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $108.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Chevron was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $95.00.

1/14/2021 – Chevron was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $103.00.

1/12/2021 – Chevron is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Chevron had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $113.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Chevron was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $113.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $108.00.

1/4/2021 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Truist.

12/15/2020 – Chevron was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Chevron have lost 25.8% year to date, less than the Zacks Oil & Gas International Integrated industry’s decline of 33.5% during the same period. The company not only eked out a Q3 profit, it vowed to keep its dividend and reported impressive U.S. production growth thanks to strength in the Permian Basin. Chevron’s Noble Energy takeover has expanded its footprint in the DJ Basin and the Permian Basin along with the addition of cash-generating offshore assets in Israel. However, Chevron is not immune to commodity price crash, forcing it to cut capital spending and suspend buybacks. The company’s high oil price sensitivity is a concern too. Moreover, the supermajor’s reserve replacement ratio of 44% is indicative of its inability to add proved reserves to replace the amount of oil and gas produced.”

12/15/2020 – Chevron was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $88.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $69.00 to $90.00.

12/9/2020 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $69.00 to $90.00.

12/7/2020 – Chevron was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/17/2020 – Chevron had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $95.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $117.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

