Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Barclays

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Welbilt from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Welbilt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

NYSE WBT opened at $14.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 355.50 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. Welbilt has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $15.78.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.73 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Welbilt will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Welbilt in the first quarter worth $988,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 651,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 18,564 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Welbilt during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

