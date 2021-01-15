Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,997 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 376,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,373,000 after buying an additional 51,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.06.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $34.75 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $49.88. The company has a market capitalization of $143.67 billion, a PE ratio of 93.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.79.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.