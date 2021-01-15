Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)’s share price was down 7.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.82 and last traded at $32.04. Approximately 91,269,180 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 50,105,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Compass Point raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.84. The firm has a market cap of $132.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.59, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 32.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

