Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) to “Equal Weight”

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $56.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SF. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $42.00 to $44.67 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stifel Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $51.68 on Friday. Stifel Financial has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $53.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $883.30 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 1,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,171 shares in the company, valued at $9,394,042.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 46.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,328,000 after acquiring an additional 178,664 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 777,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,856,000 after buying an additional 162,444 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 701,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,487,000 after buying an additional 132,084 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 185,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after buying an additional 127,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,185,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,474,000 after buying an additional 126,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

