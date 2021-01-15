Westside Investment Management Inc. Acquires 6,350 Shares of Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. owned 28.11% of Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ESGN traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.58. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 861. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.04. Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $26.65.

