Westside Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,002.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 291,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,899,000 after acquiring an additional 264,714 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $21,196,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,079,000 after purchasing an additional 222,871 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $19,508,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,976,000 after buying an additional 168,831 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.27. 86,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,462. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $67.57 and a 1 year high of $110.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.25.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

