Westside Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,703 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,377,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,417,000 after acquiring an additional 710,164 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,657,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,923,000 after buying an additional 656,579 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,898,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,824,000 after buying an additional 590,477 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,902,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,932,000 after buying an additional 324,499 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,791,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,573,000 after buying an additional 257,416 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.10. The company had a trading volume of 47,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,884. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.23. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.03 and a 52 week high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

