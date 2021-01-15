Westside Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,507 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $113,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Palladiem LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,810,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

IUSB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.23. The stock had a trading volume of 60,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,732,736. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.33. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $48.55 and a 1-year high of $55.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.