Westside Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.28. 288,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,194,626. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.70. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $200.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

