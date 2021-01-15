Westside Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,944.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:EFV traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.74. The company had a trading volume of 13,448,610 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.