Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $157.38 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $157,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 219,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 18,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $2,274,000.

Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $232.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,839. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $138.11 and a 12 month high of $233.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.95.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

