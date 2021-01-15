Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Westside Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 400.0% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of PayPal by 628.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.61.

PYPL traded down $2.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $239.84. 499,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,647,432. The company has a market cap of $281.02 billion, a PE ratio of 110.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $249.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.02.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $4,887,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,145,570.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,089 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

