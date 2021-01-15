Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $257.96 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Westside Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,301 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $257,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in The Boeing in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in The Boeing by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 83.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in The Boeing in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $5.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.49. 498,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,108,060. The company has a market cap of $115.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 111.95 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $349.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.44.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 11th. CSFB upped their price target on The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.75.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

