Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $346.90 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 1.0% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $346,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Amgen by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Amgen by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 159,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,644,000 after purchasing an additional 15,746 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its position in Amgen by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Amgen by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in Amgen by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.92.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $3.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $245.53. The stock had a trading volume of 176,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,625. The company has a market capitalization of $142.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.49. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

