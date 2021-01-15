Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $626.99 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Westside Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,804 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.7% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $626,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 82.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 96.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 31.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 50.6% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $3.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,256,506. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $163.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $177.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $2,816,401.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 67,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,738,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

