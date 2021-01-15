Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $637.14 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,065 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 1.7% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $637,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. FMR LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,739 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,365,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,058,000 after acquiring an additional 131,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,803,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,736,000 after acquiring an additional 37,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.87.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.34. 787,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,660,925. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.73. The company has a market capitalization of $79.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.33, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

