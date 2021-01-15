Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $71.64 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 268.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $71,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 51,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 30,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

RTX traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.20. The company had a trading volume of 377,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,049,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $105.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.83.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

In related news, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy purchased 19,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 362,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,022,526.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

