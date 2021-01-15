Westside Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Deluxe worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 27.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,070,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,196,000 after buying an additional 1,301,905 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 40.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,564,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,242,000 after buying an additional 450,624 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 269.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 411,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after buying an additional 300,048 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 129.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 353,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after buying an additional 199,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLX traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.77. 19,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,273. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.18 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Deluxe Co. has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $49.79.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.43. Deluxe had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $439.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Deluxe’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Deluxe from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Deluxe Corporation provides printed business forms, checks, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides marketing materials and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards; and treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management, as well as software, hardware and digital imaging solutions.

