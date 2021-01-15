Westside Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Westside Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.7% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $619,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ traded down $3.11 on Friday, reaching $311.24. 2,357,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,334,469. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $319.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $311.73 and its 200-day moving average is $295.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.561 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

