Westside Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Westside Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 96.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $5,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 199.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1,729.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NLY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $8.29. 578,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,505,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of -17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average of $7.53.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

