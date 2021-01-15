Westside Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Westside Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

IEMG traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $65.11. 717,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,541,916. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.56. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $66.44.

