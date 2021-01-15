Westside Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coherent were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Coherent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Coherent during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Coherent by 462.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Coherent during the third quarter worth $242,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Longbow Research downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut Coherent from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Coherent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.43.

Coherent stock traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.95. 11,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,064. Coherent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.21 and a twelve month high of $179.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $316.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.04 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

