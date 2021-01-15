Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,295 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PKI. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in PerkinElmer by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PerkinElmer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.60.

Shares of PKI traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.40. 17,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,242. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.91 and a 12-month high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.67. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $964.03 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.2144 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $600,507.92. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total transaction of $855,834.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,678.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,837 shares of company stock worth $3,051,743. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

