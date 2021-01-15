Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,504 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Westside Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,944 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 404.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $4,744,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,245,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on United Rentals from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. OTR Global raised United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.17.

NYSE:URI traded down $5.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $255.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,228. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $267.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.94 and a 200-day moving average of $192.97.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

