Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 20,125 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Westside Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 72.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,125 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $32,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIG. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth about $24,134,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth approximately $12,022,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 53.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 240,670 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the second quarter worth approximately $1,670,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth approximately $2,811,000.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

SIG traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.42. The stock had a trading volume of 51,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,914. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 2.67. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $42.91.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.