Westside Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Westside Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,231 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF makes up 7.5% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Westside Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF worth $2,744,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, RHS Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,972. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $100.12 and a 1 year high of $100.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.28.

