WhiteCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $42,882.00 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $71.15 million and $42,882.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 26% against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000784 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00017337 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00008199 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003609 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004334 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

WhiteCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

