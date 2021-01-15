William Blair Comments on BigCommerce Holdings, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BigCommerce in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.76) for the year. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for BigCommerce’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 million. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BIGC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BigCommerce from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Truist raised BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on BigCommerce from $98.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.42.

BIGC opened at $64.74 on Friday. BigCommerce has a 52-week low of $57.26 and a 52-week high of $162.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.99.

In related news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 105,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $6,958,081.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,705.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 911,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $59,988,374.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,689,517 shares of company stock worth $176,943,323.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,839,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,954,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth about $15,248,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,849,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,069,000. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.