Wing (WING) Achieves Market Cap of $11.50 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last week, Wing has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wing has a market cap of $11.50 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing token can currently be purchased for approximately $13.27 or 0.00035955 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00039359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00111776 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00063315 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.87 or 0.00243495 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00059080 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s total supply is 2,366,912 tokens and its circulating supply is 866,912 tokens. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

Wing Token Trading

Wing can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

