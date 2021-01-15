WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM) dropped 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.54 and last traded at $28.60. Approximately 15,805 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.86.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day moving average is $26.53.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund stock. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund makes up about 2.4% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund were worth $9,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

