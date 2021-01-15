WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Shares Up 1.4%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM)’s share price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.64 and last traded at $43.55. 582,382 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 309,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.96.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.64.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.293 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.
WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DEM)
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.
