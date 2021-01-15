WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Shares Up 1.4%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM)’s share price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.64 and last traded at $43.55. 582,382 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 309,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.96.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.293 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEM. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,246,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,136,000 after buying an additional 375,405 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 7,004.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 147,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 145,554 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,277,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 166,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after buying an additional 78,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 21,034.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 53,639 shares in the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DEM)

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

