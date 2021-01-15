WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:EUDG) Trading Up 0.6%

WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:EUDG) rose 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.37 and last traded at $31.34. Approximately 8,391 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 15,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.15.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 180.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the third quarter worth $75,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the second quarter worth $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 20.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 113,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter.

