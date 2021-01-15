WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Shares Up 0.8%

WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM)’s share price shot up 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.53 and last traded at $52.45. 107,304 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 51,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.02.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DWM. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 177.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 95,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 60,772 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 7.1% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,677,000 after buying an additional 53,810 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 42.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 14.3% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period.

