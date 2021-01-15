WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTH) Shares Up 0.9%

WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTH)’s share price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.13 and last traded at $39.11. 64,723 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 53,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.43 and a 200-day moving average of $34.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,609,000 after buying an additional 12,837 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at about $734,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund by 54.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 17,724 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund by 347.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 25,656 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund by 3.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period.

WisdomTree DEFA Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree DEFA Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted Index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree DEFA Index.

