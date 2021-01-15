WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) dropped 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.21 and last traded at $37.24. Approximately 10,161 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $37.89.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.39.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

