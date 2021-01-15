WisdomTree U.S. Earnings 500 Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Trading Down 0.1%

WisdomTree U.S. Earnings 500 Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.87 and last traded at $40.90. 27,497 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 38,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.94.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.79.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Earnings 500 Fund in the third quarter valued at about $7,635,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Earnings 500 Fund by 1,565.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 208,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 195,879 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Earnings 500 Fund by 28.6% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 875,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,995,000 after acquiring an additional 194,855 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Earnings 500 Fund by 11.2% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 1,264,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,770,000 after acquiring an additional 127,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Earnings 500 Fund by 58.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 69,510 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

