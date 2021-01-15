WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY) Trading Down 0.2%

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY)’s stock price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $52.31 and last traded at $52.31. 41,382 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $52.43.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.95.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFHY. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 97,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 28.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 117.5% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.