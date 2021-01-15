WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund (BATS:USMF) Trading 0.5% Higher

WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund (BATS:USMF)’s share price traded up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.57 and last traded at $36.41. 19,713 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $36.23.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.88 and a 200 day moving average of $32.45.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund by 4.4% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund by 17.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund during the third quarter worth about $1,136,000. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund by 28.3% during the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897 shares during the last quarter.

