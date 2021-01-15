Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) PT Raised to $38.00 at B. Riley

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its price target upped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $35.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Shares of WWW traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $31.72. 1,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,790. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $34.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.66 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $618,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,782,253.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $30,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,192 shares of company stock worth $843,782. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 75.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 78,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at about $640,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.