Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its position in Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,116 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 33,594 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Woodside Petroleum were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

OTCMKTS:WOPEY opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.94. Woodside Petroleum Ltd has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $25.10.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Woodside Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

