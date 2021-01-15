WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,296 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in WPP were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in WPP in the second quarter worth approximately $423,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in WPP by 361.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 708,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,742,000 after acquiring an additional 555,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of WPP by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of WPP by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPP opened at $55.43 on Friday. WPP plc has a fifty-two week low of $27.18 and a fifty-two week high of $67.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.24.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WPP shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America raised shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. WPP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

