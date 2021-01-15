WPP TOKEN (WPP) Achieves Market Cap of $2.15 Million

WPP TOKEN (CURRENCY:WPP) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One WPP TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. WPP TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $3,879.00 worth of WPP TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WPP TOKEN has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00058733 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005455 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.39 or 0.00444571 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00041600 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,528.12 or 0.04082956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00012768 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00016215 BTC.

About WPP TOKEN

WPP TOKEN (CRYPTO:WPP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2018. WPP TOKEN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,392,904,509 coins. WPP TOKEN’s official website is wppenergy.io . The Reddit community for WPP TOKEN is /r/wppcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WPP TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @wppenergycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WPP is a renewable energy company, having multiple projects with governments around the globe. WPP seek to develop a blockchain-based project with two distinct platforms: Global Green Energy Platform and WPP Exchange Platform. Global Green Energy Platform will be acting as a sales facilitator providing green energy solutions, services and goods from the green energy suppliers around the world. WPP Exchange Platform will play as the necessary gateway to the Global Green Energy Platform since all the following must trade in WPP Tokens (Peer-to-Peer, Business-to-Business and Business-to-Customer renewable energy marketplace of suppliers electricity and electricity generating hardware). WPP Token is based on the ERC20, that will be used as a medium of exchange on all the above platforms. “

WPP TOKEN Coin Trading

WPP TOKEN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WPP TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WPP TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WPP TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

