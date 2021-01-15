Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Stock Price Down 7%

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) traded down 7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.05 and last traded at $5.18. 1,514,828 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,858,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wrap Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million.

In related news, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,082.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director David G. Norris sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $40,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,128 shares in the company, valued at $233,753.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

About Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP)

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a security technology company, develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.