Xaya (CHI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.85 Million

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. During the last seven days, Xaya has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. Xaya has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $3,027.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xaya coin can now be purchased for about $0.0408 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wowbit (WWB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 140.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Xaya

Xaya (CRYPTO:CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 54,431,079 coins and its circulating supply is 45,288,952 coins. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA. Xaya’s official website is xaya.io.

Xaya Coin Trading

Xaya can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xaya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

