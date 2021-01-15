xBTC (xBTC) Market Capitalization Tops $1.62 Million

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One xBTC token can now be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001998 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, xBTC has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar. xBTC has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $4,054.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00037509 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00113728 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.37 or 0.00259167 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00064422 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00060105 BTC.

About xBTC

xBTC’s total supply is 3,875,917 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,275,071 tokens. xBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@Social.Capital . The official website for xBTC is xbtc.fi

xBTC Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

