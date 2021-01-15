Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.10

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.10 and last traded at $48.46, with a volume of 180182 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.45.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XNCR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Xencor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -34.61 and a beta of 0.80.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $35.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.26 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%. Analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the third quarter valued at $175,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Xencor in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in Xencor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Xencor Company Profile (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; AIMab7195, which is in development and commercialization stage.

