Xeros Technology Group plc (XSG.L) (LON:XSG) Shares Gap Down to $320.00

Xeros Technology Group plc (XSG.L) (LON:XSG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $320.00, but opened at $310.00. Xeros Technology Group plc (XSG.L) shares last traded at $301.20, with a volume of 110,574 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 193.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 49.50. The firm has a market cap of £58.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

About Xeros Technology Group plc (XSG.L) (LON:XSG)

Xeros Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes polymer based technologies to reinvent water in Europe and North America. The company also engages in the research, development, and commercialization of polymer technology alternatives to traditional aqueous based technologies in cleaning specialist personal protective equipment.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Xeros Technology Group plc (XSG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeros Technology Group plc (XSG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.