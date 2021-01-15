xEURO Price Down 5.5% Over Last Week (XEUR)

xEURO (CURRENCY:XEUR) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. xEURO has a market capitalization of $22,552.30 and approximately $33,871.00 worth of xEURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xEURO coin can currently be bought for $1.10 or 0.00010573 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, xEURO has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00035895 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00111845 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00063507 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00245643 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00058768 BTC.

